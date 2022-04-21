Roundabout Announces 2022-23 Off-Broadway Productions

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced its off-Broadway 2022-23 season.

At the Laura Pels Theatre, the organization will present Noah Diaz's You Will Get Sick (fall 2022); Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers (winter 2023); and Eboni Booth's Primary Trust (spring 2023). Downstairs in the Black Box Theatre, Roundabout will present Harrison David Rivers's The Bandaged Place (fall 2022) and York Walker's Covenant (spring 2023).

These titles join 1776, which will run at the American Airlines Theatre this fall, with additional Broadway productions still to be announced.