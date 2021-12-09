Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future to Play Return Engagement in Brooklyn

Andrew R. Butler's underground hit musical, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, will play a return engagement at Brooklyn's Irondale starting March 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale through April 17.

Butler will reprise his role as Rags Parkland, a folk singer from the 23rd Century who is playing a gig at the Over/Under, a club that allows for the illicit fraternization of human and mechanical beings. Through song, Rags resurrects the legacy of his lost love Beaux Weathers and her band, The Future.

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future was a surprise hit when it premiered at Ars Nova, with our critic calling it "one of the most surprisingly delightful and imaginative musicals of 2018."

Rags Parkland went on to earn 9 Drama Desk nominations. It also won the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

In this return engagement, Butler will be joined by original cast members Rick Burkhardt as Rick, Tony Jarvis as Gill, Jessie Linden at Devo, and Stacey Sargeant as Beaux Weathers. Casting for the role of Ess Pinvint will be announced at a later date.

Jordan Fein directs. The creative team includes Nathan Koci (music director), dots (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), and Kathryn Nuvuna (sound design).