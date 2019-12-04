Photos From Stephen Adly Guirgis's Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Production photos from Atlantic Theater Company's Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven have been released. The play is written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company.

A scene from Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven.

(© Monique Carboni)

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven runs through December 29. It stars Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo), Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.

Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven.

(© Monique Carboni)

The new play looks at the inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City.