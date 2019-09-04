Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors Extends Run

The upcoming off-Broadway return of Little Shop of Horrors has released eight additional weeks of tickets, and is now set to play through January 19, 2020, at the Westside Theatre. Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical will begin performances September 17 ahead of an October 17 opening.

Leading the company are Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello DDS. The cast will also include Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. As previously announced, To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play Seymour during Jonathan Groff's two-week hiatus, November 5-17.

The creative team includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production will offer "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."