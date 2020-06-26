New York Theatre Workshop Engages Two Dozen Artists to Develop New Season Content

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its engagement of two dozen artists to develop content for its future seasons.

The company has engaged artists Ayad Akhtar, Clare Barron, Lileana Blain-Cruz, David Cale, Sean Carvajal, Victor I. Cazares, Rebecca Frecknall, Sam Gold, Aleshea Harris, Jeremy O. Harris, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Martyna Majok, Denis O'Hare, Lisa Peterson, Dael Orlandersmith, Rubén Polendo, Martha Redbone, Tina Satter, Geoff Sobelle, Celine Song, Theater Mitu, Aaron Whitby, Whitney White, Kristina Wong, and Doug Wright to create and develop new work for a variety of media, ranging from virtual to in-person. Artists are supported with $2,500 grants, with additional funds designated to bring their projects to life.

The company remains committed to presenting Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City directed by Rebecca Frecknall, which had just begun performances at the time of the shutdown, and Clare Barron's adaptation of Three Sisters directed by Sam Gold, which had not yet begun rehearsals. No firm timeline has been announced.

The company's 2020-21 Directing Fellows are Josiah Davis, Adil Mansoor, and Tyler Thomas, while Playwriting Fellows are Nissy Aya, Ruth Tang, and David Zheng.