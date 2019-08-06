New York Musical Festival Announces 2019 Award Winners
The winners include Leaving Eden, Mississippi, The Oldenburg Suite, and Overture.
New York Musical Festival has announced the recipients of the 2019 Awards for Excellence, which were given on Sunday, August 4, at Sony Hall. Here are the winners:
Outstanding Overall Design
Winner: Leaving Eden — Alayna Klein (Scenic Design), Amanda Clegg Lyon (Lighting Design), Whitney Locher (Costume Design), and Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Design)
Runner-Up Finalist: Ladyship — David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Sam Gordon (Lighting Design), Whitney Locher (Costume Design), Patrick Calhoun (Sound Design), and Deb Gaouette (Props Design)
Outstanding Choreography
Winner: Kathleen Wessel, Flying Lessons
Runner-Up Finalists: Kenny Ingram, Till; Katherine Roarty, Illuminati Lizards From Outer Space
Outstanding Book
Winner: Tom Williams, Buried
Runner-Up Finalists: Leo Schwartz, Till; Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden
Outstanding Lyrics
Winner: Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden
Runner-Up Finalists: Tom Williams and Cordelia O'Driscoll, Buried; Leo Schwartz, Till
Outstanding Music
Winner: Cordelia O'Driscoll, Buried
Runner-Up Finalists: Ben Page, Leaving Eden; Leo Schwartz, Till
Outstanding Ensemble
Winners — Tie:
Flying Lessons. Cast includes Michelle Coban, Brandon Martin, Desiree Montes, Briana Moten, Esmeralda Nazario, Erick Perafan, Deanna Quintero, Megan Valle, and David Lowe.
Buried. Cast Includes: Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth, And Rebecca Yau.
Runner-Up Finalists: Till; Leaving Eden
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role
Winners: Michelle Coban, Flying Lessons; Judith Franklin, Till
Runner-Up Finalists: Devin L. Roberts, Till; Brian Charles Rooney, Illuminati Lizards From Outer Space; Jennifer Blood, Ladyship; Erick Perafan, Flying Lessons
Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role
Winners: Elena Shaddow, My Real Mother; Sarah Anne Martinez, Leaving Eden
Runner-Up Finalists: Janet Krupin, Leaving Eden; Katie Lamark, My Real Mother; Lindsay Manion, Buried; Deniell Marie Gray, Till; Maddie Shea Baldwin, Ladyship
Outstanding Direction
Winner: Nj Aqwuna, Till
Runner-Up Finalists: Susanna Wolk, Leaving Eden; Tom Williams, Buried
Best Musical
Winner: Leaving Eden, book and lyrics by Jennifer Waxman; music by Ben Page
Runner-Up Finalists: Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O'Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Rupe and Cesar De La Rosa
2019 BEST OF FEST AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS
Best Of Fest: Reading
Mississippi — book, music, and lyrics by Gregory James Tounquist
Runner-Up Finalists: Hero — book, music, and lyrics Mark Aaron James;
Abduction — book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, lyrics by T.J. Pieffer and Becki Toth
Best Of Fest: Concert
The Oldenburg Suite — lyrics by James Feinberg; music by Matthew Dylan Rose
Runner-Up Finalist: Finding Beautiful by Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll
Best Of Fest: Production
Overture — book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols; music and lyrics by Krista Eyler
Runner-Up Finalists:
Buried — book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O'driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O'Driscoll
Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Rupe and Cesar De La Rosa
New York Musical Festival (NYMF) is described as follows: "Now in its sixteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 100 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide."