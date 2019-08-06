New York Musical Festival Announces 2019 Award Winners

New York Musical Festival has announced the recipients of the 2019 Awards for Excellence, which were given on Sunday, August 4, at Sony Hall. Here are the winners:

Outstanding Overall Design

Winner: Leaving Eden — Alayna Klein (Scenic Design), Amanda Clegg Lyon (Lighting Design), Whitney Locher (Costume Design), and Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Design)

Runner-Up Finalist: Ladyship — David Goldstein (Scenic Design), Sam Gordon (Lighting Design), Whitney Locher (Costume Design), Patrick Calhoun (Sound Design), and Deb Gaouette (Props Design)

Outstanding Choreography

Winner: Kathleen Wessel, Flying Lessons

Runner-Up Finalists: Kenny Ingram, Till; Katherine Roarty, Illuminati Lizards From Outer Space

Outstanding Book

Winner: Tom Williams, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists: Leo Schwartz, Till; Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

Outstanding Lyrics

Winner: Jenny Waxman, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists: Tom Williams and Cordelia O'Driscoll, Buried; Leo Schwartz, Till

Outstanding Music

Winner: Cordelia O'Driscoll, Buried

Runner-Up Finalists: Ben Page, Leaving Eden; Leo Schwartz, Till

Outstanding Ensemble

Winners — Tie:

Flying Lessons. Cast includes Michelle Coban, Brandon Martin, Desiree Montes, Briana Moten, Esmeralda Nazario, Erick Perafan, Deanna Quintero, Megan Valle, and David Lowe.

Buried. Cast Includes: Sebastian Belli, Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Lindsay Manion, Wilf Walsworth, And Rebecca Yau.

Runner-Up Finalists: Till; Leaving Eden

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Winners: Michelle Coban, Flying Lessons; Judith Franklin, Till

Runner-Up Finalists: Devin L. Roberts, ­Till; Brian Charles Rooney, Illuminati Lizards From Outer Space; Jennifer Blood, Ladyship; Erick Perafan, Flying Lessons

Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role

Winners: Elena Shaddow, My Real Mother; Sarah Anne Martinez, Leaving Eden

Runner-Up Finalists: Janet Krupin, Leaving Eden; Katie Lamark, My Real Mother; Lindsay Manion, Buried; Deniell Marie Gray, Till; Maddie Shea Baldwin, Ladyship

Outstanding Direction

Winner: Nj Aqwuna, Till

Runner-Up Finalists: Susanna Wolk, Leaving Eden; Tom Williams, Buried

Best Musical

Winner: Leaving Eden, book and lyrics by Jennifer Waxman; music by Ben Page

Runner-Up Finalists: Buried, book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O'Driscoll

Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Rupe and Cesar De La Rosa





2019 BEST OF FEST AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

Best Of Fest: Reading

Mississippi — book, music, and lyrics by Gregory James Tounquist

Runner-Up Finalists: Hero — book, music, and lyrics Mark Aaron James;

Abduction — book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, lyrics by T.J. Pieffer and Becki Toth

Best Of Fest: Concert

The Oldenburg Suite — lyrics by James Feinberg; music by Matthew Dylan Rose

Runner-Up Finalist: Finding Beautiful by Anessa Marie and Danny Bristoll

Best Of Fest: Production

Overture — book by Krista Eyler and Barbara Nichols; music and lyrics by Krista Eyler

Runner-Up Finalists:

Buried — book by Tom Williams, lyrics by Cordelia O'driscoll and Tom Williams, music by Cordelia O'Driscoll

Flying Lessons, book by Donald Rupe; music by Rupe and Cesar De La Rosa

New York Musical Festival (NYMF) is described as follows: "Now in its sixteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 100 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide."