New Photos From Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

MCC Theater has released photos from Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, directed by Trip Cullman. The production opens July 18 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Rebecca Henderson and Ako in Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow.

(© Joan Marcus)

Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, which premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2017, features Williamstown cast members Ako, Tavi Gevinson, Rebecca Henderson, Gene Jones, and Ryan Spahn, alongside Steven Boyer, Sas Goldberg, Greg Hildreth, Matthew Jeffers, Alfredo Narciso, Chris Perfetti, and Ray Anthony Thomas.

Gene Jones and Greg Hildreth in Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow.

(© Joan Marcus)

Moscow Moscow... has scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Darron L. West.