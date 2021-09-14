Meet the Off-Broadway Revival Cast of Mrs. Warren's Profession

The cast of Gingold Theatrical Group's off-Broadway revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession met the press on September 14, in advance of its October 12-November 20 run at Theatre Row.

Gingold founder David Staller directs the production, with a cast led by Tony winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. She is joined by Nicole King as Vivie Warren, Robert Cuccioli as Sir George Crofts, David Lee Huynh as Frank, Alvin Keith as Praed, Raphael Nash Thompson as Reverend Gardner, and Katya Collazo and Max Roll as understudies.

The design team will include Brian Prather (sets), Asa Benally (costumes), Jamie Roderick (lighting), and Frederick Kennedy (sound). April Kline will serve as production stage manager.

Written in 1893, Mrs. Warren's Profession follows the relationship between Mrs. Kitty Warren and her daughter, Vivie. Kitty Warren has been financing her brilliant daughter's education and upbringing by managing a string of highly lucrative "hotels" for traveling gentlemen. When her daughter finds out, confrontations ensue.