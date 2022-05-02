Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio for Living Things Take Home Most 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

Winners of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring the best off-Broadway theater of the season, have been announced. Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio for Living Things were the top earners, each taking home three awards.

The complete list is as follows:

Outstanding Play

Outstanding Musical

Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Revival

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Solo Show

''Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord



Outstanding Director

Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things



Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones – Black No More



Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady



Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic



Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo



Outstanding Ensemble

Oratorio For Living Things - Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Outstanding Scenic Design

Adam Rigg – On Sugarland



Outstanding Costume Design

Gregory Gale – Fairycakes



Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City



Outstanding Sound Design

Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things



Outstanding Projection Design

Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh



Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang