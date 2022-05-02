TheaterMania Logo
Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio for Living Things Take Home Most 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

The awards were presented on May 1.

Onyie Nwachukwu, Quentin Oliver Lee, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Sean Donovan, and Brian Flores appear in Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things, directed by Lee Sunday Evans, for Ars Nova at Greenwich House.
(© Ben Arons)

Winners of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring the best off-Broadway theater of the season, have been announced. Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio for Living Things were the top earners, each taking home three awards.

The complete list is as follows:

Outstanding Play
English

Outstanding Musical
Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Revival
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Solo Show
''Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director
Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Choreographer
Bill T. Jones – Black No More

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Ensemble
Oratorio For Living Things - Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Outstanding Scenic Design
Adam Rigg – On Sugarland

Outstanding Costume Design
Gregory Gale – Fairycakes

Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City

Outstanding Sound Design
Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Projection Design
Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh

Lifetime Achievement Award
Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
David Henry Hwang

