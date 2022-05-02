Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio for Living Things Take Home Most 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
The awards were presented on May 1.
Winners of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring the best off-Broadway theater of the season, have been announced. Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio for Living Things were the top earners, each taking home three awards.
The complete list is as follows:
Outstanding Play
English
Outstanding Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Revival
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Solo Show
''Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Outstanding Director
Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Choreographer
Bill T. Jones – Black No More
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Ensemble
Oratorio For Living Things - Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise
Outstanding Scenic Design
Adam Rigg – On Sugarland
Outstanding Costume Design
Gregory Gale – Fairycakes
Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City
Outstanding Sound Design
Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Projection Design
Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh
Lifetime Achievement Award
Deirdre O'Connell
Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
David Henry Hwang