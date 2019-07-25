Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody to Play Holiday Off-Broadway Run

Right Angle Entertainment have announced that a new show, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, will play a limited holiday-season engagement December 2-January 14, 2020, in the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center. Cast and creative team will be announced soon.

The show is described as "a hilarious brand-new musical that follows nine unique couples who attempt to tackle the idea of love during the holiday season, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas... Will Karen recover from Harry's cliché affair with his secretary? Who's this guy Mark, and why is he hitting on his best friend's wife? How do I sign up to be a "stand-in" for an adult film to find love? Do you really need to speak the same language before proposing marriage? (The answer is yes.)"

Love Actually? is the latest from Bob and Tobly McSmith, the creators of The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! The Musical Parody, and other such shows.