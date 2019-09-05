Kristine Nielsen, Aidan Quinn, and More to Star in The Young Man From Atlanta

Signature Theatre has announced initial casting and creative team for its new production of Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta, directed by Michael Wilson, running November 5-December 8 in the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with opening night set for Sunday, November 24.

Devon Abner (The Trip to Bountiful), Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Pat Bowie (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle), Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jon Orsini (Signature's Incident at Vichy), Larry Pine (Evening at the Talk House), and Aidan Quinn (CBS's Elementary) will star. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team will include Jeff Cowie (scenic design), Van Broughton Ramsey (costume design), David Lander (lighting design), and John Gromada (sound design & original music).

The Young Man From Atlanta is described as follows: "Danger lurks just below the surface in Horton Foote's powerful, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the Kidders' lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son's past shows up in town. They deny, deflect and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger but can't dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal?"