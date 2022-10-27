Katie Holmes to Lead Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers Off-Broadway

Katie Holmes will return to the stage in Anna Ziegler's play The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein. The off-Broadway Roundabout Theatre Company production at the Laura Pels Theatre will run January 26-March 26.

The play follows the parallel stories of a newly married Orthodox Jewish couple and a secular Jewish novelist and his wife, whose marriage is put to the test with an unexpected email from a movie star, played by Holmes. Complete casting will be announced in the future.

Holmes has appeared on Broadway in All My Sons and Dead Accounts. Ziegler is the writer of The Last Match, Photograph 51, Boy, and A Delicate Ship.

The Wanderers has been previously produced by San Diego's Old Globe, Washington, D.C.'s Theater J, and Israel's Gesher Theater.