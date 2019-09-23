Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer's Between the Lines to Make Off-Broadway Premiere

Between the Lines, a new musical inspired by the book by bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha Van Leer, will have its New York premiere off-Broadway beginning April 21, 2020. The production will run at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage, with an opening in May 2020.

Directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the musical features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. It premiered at Kansas City Rep in 2017.

The musical tells the story of Delilah, an outsider in a new town and at a new school, who seeks comfort in her favorite book. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Additional information will be announced at a later date.