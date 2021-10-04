Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer's Between the Lines Sets 2022 Off-Broadway Run

The off-Broadway musical Between the Lines — a casualty of the 2020 pandemic shutdown — will now begin its limited run on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. The lead producer is Daryl Roth, and the commercial run is not affiliated with Second Stage.

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines is described as an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, with orchestrations and arrangements by Gregory Rassen and music direction by Daniel Green.

Casting and additional information about the show is still to be announced. The 2020 production was scheduled to star Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney.