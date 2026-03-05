TheaterMania Logo white orange
Patrick Stewart Performs All 154 Shakespeare Sonnets in a New Audiobook

The audiobook will be released on April 7.

Linda Buchwald

| London |

March 5, 2026

Sir Patrick Stewart
In the newly announced audiobook Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare, Sir Patrick Stewart lends his voice to all 154 of William Shakespeare’s sonnets, making Shakespeare’s work more accessible to listeners worldwide.

The audiobook, available on April 7, will also include Stewart’s personal reflections on his creative process.

Stewart, known for his roles as Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, joined the the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and spent four decades with the company.

During the pandemic, he recorded and shared a sonnet a day on video, at the encouragement of his wife, which led to this project.

