John Cameron Mitchell to Go on Tour for 25th Anniversary of Hedwig Film

At each tour stop, a film screening will be followed by an audience Q&A and a live acoustic set.

Twenty-five years after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the film Hedwig and the Angry Inch will return to theaters nationwide for a 25th-anniversary tour featuring in-person appearances by its Tony Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated writer, director, and star John Cameron Mitchell.

Produced by Jeremy Wein for ThisMyShow Presents, the multicity tour begins on June 14 in Orlando and will travel across the United States and Canada to cities including Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, and more. Click here for a complete list of tour stops. More will be announced soon.

Each screening will include a 4K presentation of the 2001 film (with select markets screening an original 35mm print), followed by a live, in-person conversation with Mitchell, audience Q&A, and an acoustic performance. All cities will also offer post-show meet-and-greet packages for purchase.