Jocelyn Bioh, Danaya Esperanza, and More to Star in For Colored Girls...

The Public Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for its revival of Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf, receiving its first production at the theater since its premiere in 1976. Leah C. Gardiner will direct the production, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Jocelyn Bioh, Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Alexandria Wailes will star. The creative team will include Myung Hee Cho (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Megumi Katayama (sound design), and Martha Redbone (original composition).

For Colored Girls... is described as follows: "Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism."