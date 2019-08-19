Jersey Boys Welcomes Two New Cast Members Tonight

Keith Hines and CJ Pawlikowski join the cast of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, tonight, August 19, at New World Stages.

Hines and Pawlikowski star as Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, respectively, along with Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli and Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, Olivia Valli.

Directed by Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway November 6, 2005, and went on to run for 11 years at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical reopened off-Broadway at New World Stages in November 2017. This latest mounting is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.