Jersey Boys To Close Off-Broadway

The off-Broadway production of Jersey Boys will end its run at New World Stages on May 22, after over 1,000 performances.

The off-Broadway production opened in 2017, just ten months after the Broadway production ended its 11-year run at the August Wilson Theatre. Like every show in New York, it closed for over a year during the Covid pandemic, but resumed performances last November. The off-Broadway production celebrated 1,000 performances on January 9, 2022.

The musical — written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe — tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi. It includes dozens of their popular hits including "Walk Like a Man," "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

Presently, Aaron De Jesus plays Frankie Valli, Jonathan Cable plays Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski plays Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette plays Tommy DeVito. The remaining cast includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, John Gardiner, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey Lavarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, and Kit Treece.

As with the Broadway production, Jersey Boys features direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.