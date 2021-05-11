Jersey Boys Will Work Its Way Back to New World Stages in Time for Thanksgiving

The off-Broadway production of Jersey Boys will reopen on November 15 at New World Stages — Stage I.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes music supervision, vocal and dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, sets by Klara Zieglerova, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by the late Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections by Michael Clark, wig and hair by Charles LaPointe, fights by Steve Rankin, music coordination by John Miller, and production supervision by Richard Hester.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back to You."

The Tony-winning musical opened on Broadway on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th-longest-running show in Broadway history. Casting will be announced.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.