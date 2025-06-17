Broadway and West End Star Marisha Wallace Sets Release of New Live Album

Wallace has appeared in Dreamgirls, Guys and Dolls, and more.

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace will release her new album Live in London on August 15.

Recorded live at the Adelphi Theatre this past March, the album features a selection of musical-theater songs and original numbers performed in front of a sold-out audience.

The track list includes “Some People” (Gypsy), “Mysterious Ways” (The Color Purple), a Whitney Houston medley, “The Gods Love Nubia” (Aida), “Tomorrow” (Annie), “Shine,” “I Cain’t Say No” (Oklahoma!), “My Man” (Funny Girl), “Miles and Miles” (Jingle Jangle), “And I Am Telling You” (Dreamgirls), “Dreamgirls” (Dreamgirls), “Listen” (Dreamgirls), “I Didn’t Plan It” (Waitress), “Adelaide’s Lament” (Guys and Dolls), “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret), “Take Back Your Mink” (Guys and Dolls), an Etta James medley, “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray), “Cabaret” (Cabaret), and an encore performance of “Proud Mary.”

Wallace was also joined during the performance by her former London Waitress co-stars Lucie Jones and Laura Baldwin, with whom she sang “Opening Up” and “A Soft Place to Land.”

The first single from the album, “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret, will be released on June 20. Wallace recently completed a run as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

To mark the release, she will perform live at West End Live in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, June 21, followed by an album signing.

Wallace, who has previously appeared in the West End in Dreamgirls, Waitress, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, and Guys and Dolls, has been three times nominated for WhatsOnStage Awards. She appeared on Broadway in Rent, Aladdin, and Something Rotten!

The album is produced by Ben Robbins and Wallace and executive produced by Van Dean, Brian Spector, Michael Scott, Robbie Rozelle and Neil O’Brien. It will be released on CD and digital platforms via Westway Music and Center Stage Records.

Presave the album here.