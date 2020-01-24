Jersey Boys Releases New Production Photos

Brand-new production photos of the off-Broadway return of Jersey Boys at New World Stages have been released. Check out the images below of Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, C.J. Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito in the Tony-winning Four Seasons musical.

Keith Hines as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, C.J. Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito.

(© Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back to You."

John Rochette, Aaron De Jesus, Keith Hines, and C.J. Pawlikowski.

(© Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes music supervision, vocal and dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations by Steve Orich.