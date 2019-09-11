Jenny Lee Stern, Chris Collins-Pisano, and More to Star in Forbidden Broadway

The cast has been announced for Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Gerard Alessandrini's show is returning to New York after a five-year absence, set to run September 18-November 30 at the Triad, with opening night set for Wednesday, October 16.

Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story) will join Fred Barton on piano.

The new Forbidden Broadway will feature sketches about Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Ferryman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, as well as parodies of Broadway vets Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman, André de Shields, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Tony-winning Forbidden Broadway was last seen in New York in 2014. In the ensuing years, Alessandrini created the acclaimed Hamilton parody Spamilton, which ran off-Broadway and toured.