Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo, and More to Star in Shaina Taub's Suffs

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Suffs, a new musical written by Shaina Taub, directed by Leigh Silverman, and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. Performances run March 10-April 24 at the Public Theater.

In alphabetical order, the company will include Jenna Bainbridge (Harry T. Burn/Ensemble), Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Tsilala Brock (Dudley Malone), Jenn Colella (Carrie Catt), Hannah Cruz (Ruza Wenclawska), Nadia Dandashi (Doris Stevens), Aisha de Haas (Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn), Stephanie Everett (Understudy), Amina Faye (Robin/Ensemble), Holly Gould (Alice Paul Standby), Cassondra James (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M. James (Ida B. Wells), Jaygee Macapugay (Mollie Hay/Ensemble), Grace McLean (Woodrow Wilson), Susan Oliveras (Nina Otero-Warren/Ensemble), Mia Pak (Mrs. Wu/Ensemble), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Understudy), J. Riley Jr (Phyllis Terrell/Ensemble), Phillipa Soo (Inez Milholland), Shaina Taub (Alice Paul), Angela Travino (Understudy), and Ada Westfall (Mrs. Herndon/Ensemble). Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Suffs is described as follows: "In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists—"Suffs" as they called themselves—took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over."

Suffs will feature scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Mike Brun, and music direction and supervision by Andrea Grody. In addition to choreographer, Kelly will be creative consultant, Ayanna Thompson will be dramaturg, Melanie J. Lisby will serve as production stage manager, and Jessie Moore will serve as stage manager.