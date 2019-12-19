Jay Armstrong Johnson, Adam Kantor, Emily Walton Preview Darling Grenadine

The cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's Darling Grenadine, a new musical by Daniel Zaitchik, met the press on December 19. The production runs January 16, 2020-March 15, 2020, in Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre.

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as Man, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Adam Kantor as Harry, Aury Krebs as Woman, Mike Nappi as the Street Musician, and Emily Walton as Louise. Michael Berresse directs and choreographs.

The creative team also includes Tim Mackabee (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Edward T. Morris (projections), David Gardos (music director), Matthew Moisey (orchestrations), and William Berloni (animal trainer).