Javier Muñoz and More Star in The New Englanders

Manhattan Theatre Club has released photos from Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders, opening at New York City Center's Stage II on October 2.

Teagle F. Bougere and Javier Muñoz star in The New Englanders.

(© Joan Marcus)

The production stars Teagle F. Bougere (Aaron), Patrick Breen (Samuel), Crystal Finn (Laura Charpie), Adam Langdon (Atlas), Javier Muñoz (Raul), and Kara Young (Eisa). The drama is directed by Saheem Ali.

Adam Langdon and Kara Young in The New Englanders.

(© Joan Marcus)

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

The play is described as follows: "Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future."