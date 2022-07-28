Jasper, by Grant MacDermott, Sets Off-Broadway World Premiere

Yonder Window Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Grant MacDermott's Jasper, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances are set to run off-Broadway this fall at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with previews beginning September 8 ahead of a September 14 opening.

Jasper is described as follows: "Trapped by the reality of their son's illness, a couple struggles to keep their child and their marriage alive. A chance encounter changes everything and forces them to re-evaluate their circumstances and strive towards what is missing in their lives."

The cast of Jasper will feature Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods), and Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black), with understudies Justin Adams and Jessica DiGiovanni.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco, lighting design by Robin A. Paterson, sound design by John Gromada, and intimacy direction by Judi Lewis-Ockler.