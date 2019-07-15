First Look at Kate del Castillo in The Way She Spoke

The Way She Spoke, now in previews off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre, opens this Thursday, July 18. Take a look below at performance images newly released by the production.

Kate del Castillo stars in the New York premiere of The Way She Spoke at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

(© Joan Marcus)

Written by Isaac Gomez and directed by Jo Bonney, the solo play stars Kate del Castillo. Audible Theater produces the New York premiere, set to run through August 18.

Del Castillo in a scene from Isaac Gomez's new play.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Way She Spoke is described as follows: "Kate del Castillo stars in this haunting and theatrical one-woman play that takes us from a New York stage to the treacherous streets of Juarez, Mexico where thousands of women have been murdered in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Written by Isaac Gomez, based on his intimate interviews, The Way She Spoke is a raw and riveting exploration of responsibility, and follows one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories."

(© Joan Marcus)

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).