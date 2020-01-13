Ethan Slater Joins Assassins Off-Broadway

Classic Stage Company has announced that SpongeBob star Ethan Slater will join the cast of John Doyle's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Slater will take on the role of Lee Harvey Oswald and the Balladeer.

The cast will also feature Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Tootsie Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Samuel Byck) Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Tony nominee Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Wesley Taylor (Giuseppe Zangara), and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz). Additional casting will be announced as the production approaches.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the presidents of the United States. The show will run April-May 2020, in time for Sondheim's 90th birthday festivities.