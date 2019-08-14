Elizabeth Swados's The Beautiful Lady to Receive New York City Premiere

The Beautiful Lady, a 1984 musical by the late Elizabeth Swados (Runaways) and Paul Schmidt, will receive its New York City premiered at La MaMa in April-May, 2020, the organization has announced.

The work, which follows a group of influential Russian poets on the eve of the 1917 October Revolution, will be directed by Anne Bogart. It features a score by Swados, a book by Swados and Schmidt, and poems translated by Scmidt. Further information about the production will be revealed soon.

La MaMa's 2019-2020 season will also include the Trojan Women Project Festival, directed by Andrei Serban. Running December 5-15, the festival will feature workshops, panels, and presentations of Serban and Swados's The Trojan Women. It will performed by the Great Jones Repertory Company, which has spent the past five years traveling to areas of conflict in Guatemala, Cambodia, and Kosovo to re-create La MaMa's original 1974 production of the work.

