Donja R. Love's Soft Announces Casting for MCC World Premiere

MCC Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Soft, a new play by Donja R. Love and directed by Whitney White. Performances are set to run May 12-June 19 with an official opening on June 6 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

In Soft, flowers are in full bloom — in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah struggles to figure out how to save the Black and Brown boys he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness."

The cast will feature Leon Addison Brown (MCC's Transfers) as Mr. Cartwright, Biko Eisen-Martin (In the Southern Breeze) as Mr. Isaiah, Dharon Jones (West Side Story) as Antoine, Essence Lotus as Dee, Travis Raeburn (The Odyssey) as Bashir, Shakur Tolliver (Passing Strange) as Kevin, Dario Vasquez (Fools in Love) as Jamal, and Ed Ventura (The Siblings Play) as Eddie.

The creative team includes scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Germán Martínez, original music by Mauricio Escamilla, and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House. Andrew Diaz is the props supervisor and Rachel Denise April is the production stage manager.

Soft was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival as part of the Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship.