Dominique Morisseau Named Honorary Playwright of Samuel French Short Play Festival

Samuel French's Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB) has announced that Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline, Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations) will be the honorary festival playwright for the festival's 45th year. The judges will include playwrights Will Arbery, George Brant, Larissa Fasthorse, Nambi E. Kelley, Kimber Lee, Madhuri Shekar and Karen Zacarías as well as Nan Barnett (executive director of National New Play Network) and Susan Westfall (co-founder of City Theatre in Miami).

This year's top 30 playwrights were chosen from over 500 submissions from the US and abroad. Originally scheduled to take place this August at the Vineyard Theatre's Dimson 15th Street Theatre, the performance aspect will be removed from the festival with the six winners chosen through reading evaluation only. The winners will be announced on Thursday, August 20, at a private online celebratory event.

The finalists are listed below:

A Christmas Pickle by Uma Incrocci

Alligators, Minks + New Money by Danielle Eliska Lyle

Beech. Oak. Iris. by Julianne Jigour

Cara has a Hole in Her Head by Elise Wien

Chimera by Haley Rice

Closing Doors by John Minigan

Crush by Krista Knight

Drop by Caitlin Duffy

First Born by Cristina Luzárraga

He Misses by Patrick Vermillion

I Didn't Think You'd Be So Unhappy by Shara Feit

Inevitable by Bethany Dickens

Laces by Makaela Shealy

Love and the Fear of It All by Andrew Rincón

Masking Our Blackness by Vincent Terrell Durham

Meditaysh by Veronika Gribanova

My Body by Rachel Bublitz

Party People by Lisa Mongillo

Sincerely, Best Wishes, Regards by Gillian Beth Durkee

Slow Jam by Caity-Shea Violette

Testimony by Miranda Huba

The Falling Man by Gethsemane Herron-Coward

The Improv Class by John Connon

The Remains by Andrew Piechota

Three Anne Franks by Maya Macdonald

Uncovering by Erin Mallon

Voir Dire by Carissa Atallah

We Are Wombats by Megan Chan Meinero

We're All Athletes by Seth McNeill

You're My Favorite by Jenny King



Originating in 1975, the OOB Festival is one of Samuel French's primary initiatives to introduce the next wave of emerging playwrights. Alums of the festival include Audrey Cefaly, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Bekah Brunstetter, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Sheila Callaghan, Gracie Gardner, Jeremy O. Harris, Shirley Lauro, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, and Steve Yockey.