Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to Receive First-Ever Off-Broadway Production

Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will have its first-ever off-Broadway mounting in a production by Ruth Stage at the Theater at St. Clements. Previews will begin January 14, 2022, ahead of a January 23 opening. Joe Rosario will direct.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollitt, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star-athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law, and their weaponized brood of "no-neck monsters." As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

The cast of the Ruth Stage production will feature Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters, and Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Steve Wolf, and sound design by Ben Levine.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof premiered on Broadway in 1955, earning the Pulitzer Prize. The play has since been revived on Broadway five times, and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.