To My Girls, JC Lee's Gay Getaway Comedy, Announces Cast

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of JC Lee's To My Girls, which will begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theater (Second Stage's off-Broadway space) on March 15 ahead of an official opening night on April 12. Tickets are on sale through April 24.

About a circle of gay men visiting Palm Springs, To My Girls is described this way in press materials: "Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight...kind of."

The production will feature Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill). One role remains to be cast.

Stephen Brackett directs the production with scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and movement by Patrick McCollum.