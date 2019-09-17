Children's Musical The Big One-Oh! Announces Casting

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for its Atlantic for Kids production of The Big One-Oh!, a new musical written by Dean Pitchford (lyrics), Doug Besterman (musical), and Timothy Allen McDonald (book). It runs Saturdays and Sunday mornings, September 28-October 20.

Based on Pitchford's novel, the musical is described as follows: "Charley Maplewood is about to reach a milestone: he's about to turn ten – the big one-oh! He has never been one for parties—that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. Charley's still adjusting to his parents' divorce and his move to a completely new school. Now that he's turning ten he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a 'House of Horrors' theme. Of course things don't work out as he plans."

The cast of The Big One-Oh! will include Aaron Banes as Charley, with Laura Axelrod, Sarah Kowalski, Thomas Prast, Austin Sanders, Heather Sawyer, Samantha Joy Singh, Daniel Soto, and Sarah Sutliff.

MK Lawson directs and choreographs. The production features music direction by Britt Bonney, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, scenic design by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Rose Bisogno, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, puppet design by Leanne Brunn, props by Deborah Gaouette, and production stage management by Louis Markowitz.