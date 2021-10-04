Jersey Boys Announces Casting for Off-Broadway Return

Primary casting has been announced for the New York production of Jersey Boys, which will return to off-Broadway's New World Stages on November 15.

The show will feature Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes returning cast members Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola and Paul Sabala. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Widely seen as an exemplar of the "jukebox musical" genre, Jersey Boys tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons using that band's own iconic songs, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.