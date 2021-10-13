Bryna Turner's At the Wedding to Have World Premiere at LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere of At the Wedding, a new play by Bryna Turner and directed by Jenna Worsham. Performances will run February 12-March 27, 2022, with an official February 28 opening at the Claire Tow Theater.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Turner's new comedy follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends, and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

Joining Wiseman in the cast will be Rebecca S'Manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, and Han Van Sciver. The creative team will feature sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and sound by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.

Turner made her professional playwrighting debut in 2017 with Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's production of her play Bull in a China Shop. Her other plays include Phases of the Moon and How to Separate Your Soul from Your Body (in ten easy steps!).