Aya Ogawa to Write, Direct, and Star in The Nosebleed at LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater's upstairs space, LCT3, will produce Aya Ogawa's The Nosebleed this summer. Previews begin July 16 ahead of an official opening night on August 1. Performances are scheduled through August 28.

According to a press release, "The Nosebleed is an intimate autobiography that explores playwright/director Aya Ogawa's fractured relationship with their long-deceased and enigmatic father. Through a series of turbulent, absurd, and poignantly comic vignettes, Ogawa reveals the seemingly insurmountable cultural and generational gap between themselves and their father, and the questions they face in their own motherhood today. A theatrical memorial and healing ritual for the audience, this darkly humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive."

Ogawa will direct and star in the production, which also features Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner.

The Nosebleed will have sets and costumes by Jian Jung, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound by Megumi Katayama. Leah V. Pye is the Stage Manager.