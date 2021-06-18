Ars Nova Announces Its 2021-22 Season

Ars Nova has announced details for its upcoming 2021-22 season, marking a return to in-person events in two venues alongside a continuation of Ars Nova Supra, an online home for live broadcasts and original digital content.

The season begins at the Ars Nova Hub at 54th Street with the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical experience created collaboratively by director and developer Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry. Since November 2020, P.S. has brought intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences, as they've received letters in real time sent between two childhood friends isolated from each other during the pandemic.

At the same venue, over 50 live events will run from November 2021 through June 2022, including the 14th annual ANT Fest (June 2022). Ars Nova will also continue programming on its recently launched digital venue, Ars Nova Supra, with a mix of live broadcasts of in-person performances and original digital content from emerging artists.

Ars Nova's off-Broadway season at Greenwich House will include the highly anticipated return of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. It will run March-April 2022.

On November 15, at Capitale, Ars Nova will host NOVA BALL 2021, the not-for-profit's annual blowout bash for its community of artists, alumni and supporters.

Ars Nova remains committed to producing (pray), a sacred offering created by nicHi douglas, with music composed by Starr Busby & JJJJJerome Ellis, as part of its 2022-23 season at Greenwich House. This Ars Nova commission is a meditation on the necessity and complexity of religion and spirituality for Black American womxn throughout history.

For more information on Ars Nova and its upcoming season, click here.