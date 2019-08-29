Kristen Sieh, Susan Blommaert, and More to Star in Dr. Ride's American Beach House

Ars Nova has announced the full cast of the world premiere of Liza Birkenmeier's new play Dr. Ride's American Beach House, which is set to run October 21-November 23, with opening night set for November 5. The production will be directed by Katie Brook.

The four-person cast will feature Susan Blommaert, Marga Gomez, Erin Markey, and Kristen Sieh. The creative team will include Kimie Nishikawa (scenic design), Melissa Ng (costume design), Oona Curley (lighting design), and Ben Williams (sound design).

The play is described as follows: "It's 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride's historic space flight. Hundreds of miles from the launch, three women with passionate opinions and no opportunities sit on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop watching life pass them by. Their uncharted desires bump up against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines."