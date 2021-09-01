Arnie Burton Replaces Brooks Ashmanskas in Off-Broadway's Fairycakes

Arnie Burton has joined the off-Broadway run of Douglas Carter Beane's new play Fairycakes, replacing the previously announced Brooks Ashmanskas, who departs the show for a television commitment. Beane's riff on A Midsummer Night's Dream will be seen at the Greenwhich House Theater October 14-January 2, with the playwright directing.

Burton joins a cast that includes, order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Alfie Fuller (Peaseblossom), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Chris Myers (Puck), and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid). The creative team includes Ellenore Scott (choreography/associate director), Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson (sets), Gregory Gale (costumes), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting), and Lewis Flinn (music).

In the play, mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. The production will work with Broadway for Racial Justice to create a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike.