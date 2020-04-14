2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations Announced

The 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominations have been announced. Awards will be presented during a digital ceremony on Sunday, May 3, at 7pm ET.

Nominees are as follows:

Outstanding Play

BLKS

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Is This A Room

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Outstanding Musical

A Strange Loop

In the Green

Octet

Soft Power

The Secret Life of Bees

Outstanding Revival

A Bright Room Called Day

Fires in the Mirror

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Little Shop of Horrors

Mac Beth

Outstanding Solo Show

Bella Bella

Dana H.

the way she spoke

We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time

Where We Stand

Outstanding Director

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Tina Satter, Is This A Room

Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Annie Tippe, Octet

Les Waters, Dana H.

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence

Aaron Yoo, The Headlands

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Emily Davis, Is This A Room

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare

Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Garcia, Continuity

Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band

Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day

Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Francis Jue, Soft Power

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die

Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Alex Gibson, Octet

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green

Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design

You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Tim Mackabee, Seared

James Noone, London Assurance

Clint Ramos, Soft Power

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop

Oana Botez, In The Green

Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror

Tyler Micoleau, Socrates

Barbara Samuels, In The Green

Jen Schriever, Power Strip

Outstanding Sound Design

Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Hidenori Nakajo, Octet

Nicholas Pope, In The Green

Outstanding Projection Design

Stephan Mazurek, Mojada

Lisa Renkel and Possible, Emojiland the Musical

Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands

Hannah Wasileski, Anatomy of a Suicide

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sanford

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

Anna Deavere Smith