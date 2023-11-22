Younger’s Dan Amboyer Joins Lone Star Off-Broadway

Dan Amboyer (recurring guest star on Younger and The Black List: Redemption) joins Ruth Stage’s off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star as Ray. Amboyer takes over for Barton Cowperthwaite, who departed the production production following a recent medical diagnosis. Lone Star will run November 25-December 23 at Theatre Row.

Amboyer joins previously announced leads Ana Isabelle (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as Elizabeth, Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen) as Cletis, and Matt de Rogatis (Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Roy.

Lone Star explores the depths of brotherhood in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar where Roy, a brawny macho type, is back in town after a hitch in Vietnam.



Ruth Stage has been granted exclusive permission from the McLure Estate to combine elements of Lone Star’s sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation which includes dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay from the never-made film that was to star Sigourney Weaver. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout the adaptation.



Joe Rosario directs with set design by Matthew Imhoff, lighting design by Christian Specht, sound and projection design by Tomas Correa, and comic book illustrations by Legacy Comix.