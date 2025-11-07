Yolanda Adams to Join Hell's Kitchen; Kecia Lewis Sets Departure Date

Lewis and Adams will split the role of Miss Liza Jane for a few weeks.

Tony winner Kecia Lewis will play her final performance as Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen on Saturday, December 13.

Lewis will be replaced by Grammy winner Yolanda Adams, who will play the role full time December 16-January 25. From November 21-December 13, Lewis and Adams will alternate in the role.

Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age story set in New York City, featuring songs by Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The production is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Gospel singer Adams makes her Broadway acting debut in the show; she was part of the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning songwriting team of The SpongeBob Musical, penning the song “Super Sea Star Savior.”