World Premiere Production of The Surgeon and Her Daughters Announces Cast

The cast includes Brian D. Coats, Liza P. Fernandez, and more.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

September 25, 2025

Yadira Guevara-Prip
(© David Gordon)

Colt Coeur has announced the cast and design team for its world premiere production of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo (HBO’s In Treatment).

Directed by founding artistic director Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), the play will run November 23-December 20 at Theater 154. Opening night is scheduled for November 29.

A 21st century Les Miserablés set in the shadows of the American Dream, The Surgeon and Her Daughters is about family, grief, and how we stay afloat amidst seemingly insurmountable odds. When a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake.

The cast will feature Brian D. Coats (Oh Happy Day!), Liza P. Fernandez (La Paloma Prisoner), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Supernatural), Eden Marryshow (Ink), Johnny Sánchez (Sonnets for an Old Century), and Kana Seiki (Don’t Pitch It, Do It).

The design team includes scenic designer Tatiana Kahvegian (The Outsiders), costume designer Sarita Fellows (Safety Not Guaranteed), lighting designer Reza Behjat (English), sound designer Salvador Zamora, and props designer Thomas Jenkeleit.

