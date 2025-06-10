Broadway in Memoriam will honor those who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

The newly formed Broadway In Memoriam committee, composed of theater owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has announced the artist and industry members to be honored at the inaugural June 10 marquee dimming.

All theater marquees will dim simultaneously today at 6:45pm ET in honor of writer Marshall Brickman, actor Richard Chamberlain, composer and lyricist William Finn, playwright Athol Fugard, actor Helen Gallagher, actor Gene Hackman, composer Quincy Jones, actor Linda Lavin, actor Merle Louise, actor Ken Page, actor Joan Plowright, actor Tony Roberts, composer Charles Strouse, and choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett.

Earlier this year, the Broadway in Memoriam committee announced the establishment of Broadway in Memoriam, a quarterly tradition, on the second Tuesday in September, December, March, and June, dedicated to honoring individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Each event will recognize multiple honorees, with the marquees of all 41 Broadway theaters dimmed simultaneously. Exceptions may arise where the committee chooses to honor a singular individual separately from the quarterly marquee dimmings.

Click here for more details and to submit the names of creative and career professionals who have worked on Broadway for consideration. The next application deadline is August 12.