Wicked: Part One Moves Up Release Date to Not Compete With Moana 2

The cinema release date for the first half of the Wicked film series has been moved up by five days, now coming by bubble into cinemas on November 22 instead of November 27.

November 27 was also the set release date for Disney’s Moana 2; the two films will no longer go head to head in their first weekend. Now, Wicked will go up against Gladiator II.

The Wicked films star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

Jon M. Chu directs the two-part Winnie Holzman-Stephen Schwartz property, which is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. Wicked: Part Two is still slated for November 26, 2025.