Watch the Cast of Water for Elephants Perform "The Road Don't Make You Young"

August 14, 2024

The producers of Water for Elephants, now at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, have released a video of the cast performing “The Road Don’t Make You Young,” with acrobatic choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll. Based on Sara Gruen’s novel, with a score by PigPen Theatre Co. and a book by Rick Elice, Water for Elephants is about a young veterinary student who runs away from Cornell and joins the circus at the height of the Great Depression. The producers recently announced plans for a national tour, which will kick off in Baltimore in 2025. You can watch the Broadway cast perform here:

 

