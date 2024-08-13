Water for Elephants to Launch Tour in Baltimore

The producers of Water for Elephants, the Tony-nominated musical now playing Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, have announced that a national tour will kick off at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the fall of 2025. Exact dates and casting have yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to now be able to share this dazzling production by Jessica Stone and her creative team with the rest of North America,” said producer Peter Schneider.

Based on Sara Gruen’s novel about a Cornell veterinary student who runs away and joins the circus, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), a score by PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll.

It won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Outstanding Fight Choreography (Cha Ramos) and Outstanding Puppetry (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, & Camille Labarre).

