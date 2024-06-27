Grant Gustin Sets Final Performance Date in Water for Elephants

You have through the summer to see the Flash on Broadway.

Grant Gustin has set September 1, 2024 as his final performance as Jacob Jankowski in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants at the Imperial Theatre. His replacement will be announced at a later date.

Gustin (The Flash) makes his Broadway debut in the production. He stars opposite Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum, alongside features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

Based on the bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants has a book by Rick Elice, score by PigPen Theatre Company, and direction by Jessica Stone. The production has circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projections by David Bengali, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschuren for Campbell Young Associates, puppetry design by Ray Wetmore and JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, orchestrations by Daryl Waters, Benedict Braxton-Smith, and August Eriksmoen, music direction by Elizabeth Doran, and fight direction by Cha Ramos.